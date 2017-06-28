close
Fresh cyberattack likely 'more sophisticated' than WannaCry: Europol

A wave of cyberattacks hitting Europe and North America are similar to last month's WannaCry ransomware havoc, but appear potentially "more sophisticated," the European police agency said today.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 20:21

The Hague: A wave of cyberattacks hitting Europe and North America are similar to last month's WannaCry ransomware havoc, but appear potentially "more sophisticated," the European police agency said today.

Describing it as "another serious ransomware attack," Europol director Rob Wainwright said there were "clear similarities with the WannaCry attack but also indications of a more sophisticated attack capability intended to exploit a range of vulnerabilities."

