Full List: Best and worst international airlines 2016

New Delhi: Flying can be one 'hell' of an experience depending on the airline – you could have the best experience or the worst.

Keeping the experiences in mind, aviation insights company Flight Stats has released a survey where it has listed the world's worst and best airlines.

The company has put the list together keeping in mind the best on-time performance records every year, delay and cancellation patterns of the airlines across the globe.

Given below is the full list.

The Worst 10 International Airlines of 2016

1. El Al – 56 percent

2. Icelandair – 41.05 percent

3. Air India – 38.71 percent

4. Philippine Airlines – 38.33 percent

5. Asiana Airlines – 37.46 percent

6. China Eastern Airlines – 35.8 percent

7. Hong Kong Airlines – 33.42 percent

8. Air China – 32.73 percent

9. Korean Air – 31.74 percent

10. Hainan Airlines – 30.3 percent

The Best 10 International Airlines of 2016

1. KLM – 11.47 percent

2. Iberia – 11.82 percent

3. JAL – 12.2 percent

4. Qatar Airways – 13.66 percent

5. Austrian – 14.26 percent

6. ANA – 14.46 percent

7. Singapore Airlines – 14.55 percent

8. Delta Air Lines – 14.83 percent

9. TAM Linhas – 14.93 percent

10. Qantas – 15. 7 percent