close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Full List: Best and worst international airlines 2016

By Rd. Alexander | Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 18:33
Full List: Best and worst international airlines 2016

New Delhi: Flying can be one 'hell' of an experience depending on the airline – you could have the best experience or the worst.

Keeping the experiences in mind, aviation insights company Flight Stats has released a survey where it has listed the world's worst and best airlines.

The company has put the list together keeping in mind the best on-time performance records every year, delay and cancellation patterns of the airlines across the globe.

Given below is the full list.

The Worst 10 International Airlines of 2016

1. El Al – 56 percent
2. Icelandair – 41.05 percent
3. Air India – 38.71 percent
4. Philippine Airlines – 38.33 percent
5. Asiana Airlines – 37.46 percent
6. China Eastern Airlines – 35.8 percent
7. Hong Kong Airlines – 33.42 percent
8. Air China – 32.73 percent
9. Korean Air – 31.74 percent
10. Hainan Airlines – 30.3 percent

The Best 10 International Airlines of 2016

1. KLM – 11.47 percent
2. Iberia – 11.82 percent
3. JAL – 12.2 percent
4. Qatar Airways – 13.66 percent
5. Austrian – 14.26 percent
6. ANA – 14.46 percent
7. Singapore Airlines – 14.55 percent
8. Delta Air Lines – 14.83 percent
9. TAM Linhas – 14.93 percent
10. Qantas – 15. 7 percent

First Published: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 18:27
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

Top 10 countries in ease of doing business

TOP VIDEOS

Budget 2017 : Exclusive conversation with Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group

Mandi Live : Range-bound trade in Bullion market in International front, COMEX Gold at $1,175/ounce

Watch: Direct tax collection has gone up, says Arun Jaitley

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.