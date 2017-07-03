close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

G20 should support open trade to promote eco growth: WTO

The report assumes significance as the WTO in September 2016 lowered its global trade growth forecast for this year to 1.7 percent, stating that this slowdown is "serious" and should serve as a "wake-up call" for nations.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 17:38
G20 should support open trade to promote eco growth: WTO

New Delhi: The World Trade Organization (WTO) has asked the G20 group of nations including India and the US to take lead in promoting open trade globally for pushing economic growth and development.

In its monitoring report on G20 trade measure, the Geneva -based multi-lateral body has also stated that trade restriction measures in G20 economies have risen at a moderate rate despite an uncertainty in global economy.

G20 is a group of developed and developing countries that also includes Australia, Brazil, China, France, UK and the European Union.

A total of 42 new trade-restrictive measures were applied by G20 economies during the review period (mid-October 2016 to mid-May 2017), including new or increased tariffs, customs regulations and rules of origin restrictions, the report said.

This is an average of six measures per month  slightly higher than in 2016, it added.

It called on "G20 governments to show leadership in supporting open and mutually beneficial trade as a driver of economic growth and development".

WTO Director-General Roberto Azev do said there is a high level of economic and policy uncertainty, and "therefore we need to remain vigilant".

Efforts should be stepped up to avoid implementing new trade-restrictive measures and to reverse existing measures, he said, adding that the member countries of the bloc should seek to continue improving the global trading environment, including by implementing the WTO's trade facilitation pact.

However, it said that the economies have also implemented 42 measures that are aimed at facilitating trade during the review period, including the elimination or reduction of tariffs and the simplification of customs procedures.

The report assumes significance as the WTO in September 2016 lowered its global trade growth forecast for this year to 1.7 percent, stating that this slowdown is "serious" and should serve as a "wake-up call" for nations.

India's exports are recording positive growth since September 2016. In May, the exports grew by 8.32 percent to USD 24 billion, even as the trade deficit shot up to nearly 30-month high of USD 13.84 billion, mainly due to increase in gold imports.

TAGS

World Trade Organization (WTO)G20 groupWTO's trade facilitation pactTrade-restrictive measuresG20 economies

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Yes Bank board to consider stock split proposal this month
Markets

Yes Bank board to consider stock split proposal this month

Signature Global ropes in Bollywood star Vidya Balan as brand ambassador
Real Estate

Signature Global ropes in Bollywood star Vidya Balan as bra...

GST, a great unifying factor: Union Minister
Economy

GST, a great unifying factor: Union Minister

NHB to come out with notification on LTV ratio shortly
Real Estate

NHB to come out with notification on LTV ratio shortly

Exotel to provide voice service to Zendesk&#039;s customers
Companies

Exotel to provide voice service to Zendesk's customers

Shahrukh Khan to continue as Hyundai brand ambassador for 2 more years
Companies

Shahrukh Khan to continue as Hyundai brand ambassador for 2...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video