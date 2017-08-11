Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India underscores US' broad partnership with New Delhi

Washington: The hosting of the annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit's next edition in Hyderabad this year underscores America's broad and enduring partnership with India, the US said today.

The US and India will co-host the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) from November 28-30 in Hyderabad.

"This year marks the first GES held in South Asia and the event underscores our broad and enduring partnership with India," the State Department said in a statement.

Ivanka Trump, advisor to US President Donald Trump, will lead the US delegation to the Summit, which will focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.

This was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet.

"Look forward to Ms Ivanka Trump's presence at GES 2017 in Hyderabad as the leader of the US delegation," Modi said in a tweet last night.

This was followed by another tweet from the US president.

"Ivanka Trump will lead the US delegation to India this fall, supporting women's entrepreneurship globally," Trump said.

Ivanka said this would be her honour to lead the US delegation.

"Honoured to lead the US delegation to GES2017 in India and meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and passionate entrepreneurs from around the globe!" she said.

Ivanka is also the senior advisor to the US president and has been playing a key role in pushing the agenda for women and children in the Trump administration.

Trump had announced the Summit during the visit of Modi to the White House on June 26.

The theme of GES this year is 'Women First, Prosperity for All', which highlights that when women do better, countries do better, the State Department said.

"GES 2017 will create an environment that empowers innovators, particularly women, to take their ideas to the next level. Their voices are critical to global security, prosperity and peace," it said.

Organised annually since 2010, GES is the preeminent annual entrepreneurship gathering that convenes over one thousand emerging entrepreneurs, investors and supporters from around the world.

"Through two-and-a-half-days of training and mentoring sessions, networking and investment matchmaking, the US and India will forge new collaborations and launch new initiatives while reducing the barriers inhibiting international growth and innovation," the State Department said.

The Summit will focus on four key industry sectors: Energy and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Financial Technology and Digital Economy, and Media and Entertainment, it added.