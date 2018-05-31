हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs vice president charged with insider trading

The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged a vice president at Goldman Sachs Group Inc with insider trading.

Reuters Photo

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the SEC said Woojae Jung, 37, used confidential information to trade in the securities of 12 companies that were advised by the investment bank, making an illegal profit of more than $140,000.

Goldman SachsUS Securities and Exchange Commission

