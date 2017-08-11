close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Google CEO Pichai cancels 'town hall' on gender dispute

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has cancelled an internal town hall meant to address gender discrimination after employee questions for management began to leak online from the company's internal messaging service.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 14:09
Google CEO Pichai cancels &#039;town hall&#039; on gender dispute

Palo Alto: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has cancelled an internal town hall meant to address gender discrimination after employee questions for management began to leak online from the company's internal messaging service.

Pichai said in an email to staff that several Google employees became fearful for their safety and grew concerned about being outed for speaking up at the town hall.

He said the company will aim to create several other forums "where people can feel comfortable to speak freely." Pichai's email was sent about an hour before the event was to start yesterday afternoon.

The town hall was meant to hear out employee grievances over a flareup that has consumed Google for much of the week. It began last weekend after engineer James Damore circulated a memo that claimed biological gender differences helped explain why women are underrepresented at the company.

Google fired Damore on Monday. The engineer has claimed he had a right to voice concerns over workplace conditions and filed a labor relations board complaint prior to being fired.

Google's internal "Dory" system allows employees to ask questions and then vote on questions posed by other employees so managers can address the most pressing ones. Wired magazine published some of the questions verbatim online yesterday.

Screenshots of the questions with names attached had been leaked, although none with names had been published as of late yesterday, a Google spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, a graphic composed of the Twitter profiles of several Google employees who were gay, lesbian or transgender began to circulate online, assisted by conservative commentators such as former Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos. That graphic drew hundreds of negative comments about the people and the company.

 

TAGS

Google CEOSundar PichaiGoogle internal town hallGender Discrimination

From Zee News

Inflation to stay below RBI&#039;s target of 4%: Economy Survey
Economy

Inflation to stay below RBI's target of 4%: Economy Su...

Economy

Early signs of tax base expansion post-GST: Economic Survey

SAT rejects Vijay Mallya&#039;s plea against Sebi order on barring him from securities market
Companies

SAT rejects Vijay Mallya's plea against Sebi order on...

Gold price tops Rs 30,000-mark, spurred by safe haven appeal
Bullion

Gold price tops Rs 30,000-mark, spurred by safe haven appea...

Bring back Narayana Murthy as Chairman Emeritus of Infosys: Mohandas Pai
Companies

Bring back Narayana Murthy as Chairman Emeritus of Infosys:...

Economic Survey: Here are the Key Highlights
Economy

Economic Survey: Here are the Key Highlights

Govt taking expeditious action against shell companies: Jaitley
Companies

Govt taking expeditious action against shell companies: Jai...

Companies

TRAI defends data privacy paper; says consumer interest vit...

Suzuki launches New Gixxer SF ABS at Rs 95,499
Automobiles

Suzuki launches New Gixxer SF ABS at Rs 95,499

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video