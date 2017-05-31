Google co-founder Sergey Brin building world's biggest aircraft ?

New Dehli: Google co-founder Sergey Brin is reportedly building an aircraft touted to be the world's largest.

As per reports in the media the aircraft is 200 meters or 656 feet long. Brin will reportedly use the aircraft to deliver “supplies abroad for humanitarian projects and ferry Brin's family and friends around the globe”, a Guardian newspaper reported.

The aircraft is reportedly being built at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California.

Around $100-$150 million will reportedly be spent to build the airship.

It must be recalled that Google co-founder Larry Page is backing two start-ups that are working on flying cars.

Zee.Aero, into which Page has poured more than $100 million since it started in 2010, conducts test flights of its prototype at an airport hangar in Hollister, California.

Kitty Hawk, which employs about a dozen engineers and has its headquarters about half a mile away from Zee.Aero, is working on "something that resembles a giant version of a quadcopter drone", according to Bloomberg.