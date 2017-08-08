close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Google fires employee behind anti-diversity memo

Alphabet Inc`s Google has fired an employee who wrote an internal memo that ascribed gender inequality in the technology industry to biological differences.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 09:15
Google fires employee behind anti-diversity memo

Alphabet Inc`s Google has fired an employee who wrote an internal memo that ascribed gender inequality in the technology industry to biological differences.

James Damore, the engineer who wrote the memo, confirmed his dismissal saying that he had been fired for "perpetuating gender stereotypes," in an email to Reuters on Monday.

Damore said he is exploring all possible legal remedies.

Google said it could not talk about individual employee cases.

"Distribution of preferences and abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes and that these differences may explain why we don`t see equal representation of women in tech and leadership," James wrote in an internal company memo last week.

"Portions of the memo violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said in an internal email viewed by Reuters on Monday.

The memo stoked a heated debate over treatment of women in the male-dominated Silicon Valley that has boiled for months following sexual harassment scandals at Uber Technologies Inc and several venture capital firms.

Google`s vice president of diversity, Danielle Brown, sent a memo in response to the furor, saying the engineer`s essay "advanced incorrect assumptions about gender."

TAGS

Alphabet IncGoogleGoogle employeeJames DamoreGoogle memo

From Zee News

Tesla announces $1.5 bn bonds issue to fund Model 3
Automobiles

Tesla announces $1.5 bn bonds issue to fund Model 3

Petrol, diesel price on 8th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 8th August 2017: Check out the rate...

Vistara Freedom to Fly Sale: Get tickets starting at just Rs 799
Companies

Vistara Freedom to Fly Sale: Get tickets starting at just R...

Sebi asks bourses to act against 331 suspected shell companies
Companies

Sebi asks bourses to act against 331 suspected shell compan...

Airtel plans to sell 3.7% stake in Bharti Infra for Rs 2500 crore
Companies

Airtel plans to sell 3.7% stake in Bharti Infra for Rs 2500...

Idea-Vodafone deal gets conditional go-ahead from Sebi, bourses
Companies

Idea-Vodafone deal gets conditional go-ahead from Sebi, bou...

Lithium processors prepare to meet demand in era of electric car
Technology

Lithium processors prepare to meet demand in era of electri...

Govt develops tech to check officials&#039; mobile information leak
Technology

Govt develops tech to check officials' mobile informat...

Air India seeks $740 mn loan to finance purchase of 6 Boeing planes
Companies

Air India seeks $740 mn loan to finance purchase of 6 Boein...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video