Google introduces recruiting app ''Hire'' for businesses

San Francisco: In an apparent move to compete with Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, Google has launched `Hire`, a recruiting app for small- and medium-sized businesses that also integrates seamlessly with G Suite.

"Hire makes it easy for you to identify talent, build strong candidate relationships and efficiently manage the interview process end-to-end," Berit Johnson, Senior Product Manager at Google Cloud, wrote in a blog on Tuesday.

`Hire` integrates seamlessly with G Suite apps like Gmail and Google Calendar that are being used by over three million businesses to drive recruiting efforts.

"With the introduction of `Hire`, customers now have a hiring app alongside G Suite`s familiar, easy-to-use tools that can help them run an efficient recruiting process," Johnson added.

With `Hire`, businesses can communicate with candidates in Gmail or `Hire` and emails will be synced automatically in both.

Interviews can scheduled in `Hire` with visibility into an interviewer`s schedule from Calendar and it can also enable businesses to track candidate in `Hire`.

"Hire and G Suite are made to work well together so recruiting team members can focus on their top priorities instead of wasting time copy-pasting across tools," Johnson said.

In May, Google unveiled "Google for Jobs" initiative focused on helping both job seekers and employers, across company`s products and through deep collaboration with the job matching industry.