close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Google introduces recruiting app ''Hire'' for businesses

`Hire` integrates seamlessly with G Suite apps like Gmail and Google Calendar that are being used by over three million businesses to drive recruiting efforts. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 18:33
Google introduces recruiting app &#039;&#039;Hire&#039;&#039; for businesses

San Francisco:  In an apparent move to compete with Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, Google has launched `Hire`, a recruiting app for small- and medium-sized businesses that also integrates seamlessly with G Suite.

"Hire makes it easy for you to identify talent, build strong candidate relationships and efficiently manage the interview process end-to-end," Berit Johnson, Senior Product Manager at Google Cloud, wrote in a blog on Tuesday.

`Hire` integrates seamlessly with G Suite apps like Gmail and Google Calendar that are being used by over three million businesses to drive recruiting efforts. 

"With the introduction of `Hire`, customers now have a hiring app alongside G Suite`s familiar, easy-to-use tools that can help them run an efficient recruiting process," Johnson added.

With `Hire`, businesses can communicate with candidates in Gmail or `Hire` and emails will be synced automatically in both.

Interviews can scheduled in `Hire` with visibility into an interviewer`s schedule from Calendar and it can also enable businesses to track candidate in `Hire`.

"Hire and G Suite are made to work well together so recruiting team members can focus on their top priorities instead of wasting time copy-pasting across tools," Johnson said.

In May, Google unveiled "Google for Jobs" initiative focused on helping both job seekers and employers, across company`s products and through deep collaboration with the job matching industry.

TAGS

GoogleGmailMicrosoft-owned LinkedInhireGoogle CalendarRecruiting appLinkedInG SuiteGoogle for Jobs

From Zee News

Real Estate

RERA likely to impact performance of developers in FY18: IC...

International Business

Apple offers discounts to promote Apple Pay in China

PropUrban ventures into &#039;&#039;Property and Rental Management&#039;&#039; services
Real Estate

PropUrban ventures into ''Property and Rental Man...

Parliamentary panel likely to finalise report on note ban tomorrow
Economy

Parliamentary panel likely to finalise report on note ban t...

Deadline for filing income tax return nears; here are 10 common mistakes that you must avoid
Personal Finance

Deadline for filing income tax return nears; here are 10 co...

Dual SIM 4G smartphones have network speed issues: IT minister
Technology

Dual SIM 4G smartphones have network speed issues: IT minis...

Gold price stays firm, ends at Rs 29,110 per ten grams
Bullion

Gold price stays firm, ends at Rs 29,110 per ten grams

Indian banks face $37 billion hit from top 50 stressed assets: CRISIL
Markets

Indian banks face $37 billion hit from top 50 stressed asse...

BSNL offers waiver of landline installation charges
Technology

BSNL offers waiver of landline installation charges

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video