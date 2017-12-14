Google opens AI research lab in China

Beijing: Google has announced launch of a research in China that will focus on artificial intelligence (AI). This will be the internet giant's first such centre in Asia.

"I am excited to launch the Google AI China Centre, our first such in Asia, at our `Google Developer Days` event in Shanghai. This Centre joins other AI research groups we have all over the world," Fei-Fei Li, Chief Scientist, Google Cloud AI and Machine Learning, wrote in a blog post.

The tech giant has many employees in China who work on its international services. However, its search engine is blocked in the country.

"I believe AI and its benefits have no borders. Whether a breakthrough occurs in Silicon Valley, Beijing or anywhere else, it has the potential to make everyone`s life better. And we want to work with the best AI talent, wherever that talent is, to achieve it," Li added.

Focused on basic AI research, the Center will consist of a team of AI researchers in Beijing, supported by Google China’s engineering teams.

"We’ve already hired some top experts, and will be working to build the team in the months ahead (check our jobs site for open roles!). Along with Dr. Jia Li, Head of Research and Development at Google Cloud AI, I’ll be leading and coordinating the research. Besides publishing its own work, the Google AI China Center will also support the AI research community by funding and sponsoring AI conferences and workshops, and working closely with the vibrant Chinese AI research community," Li wrote.