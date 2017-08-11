HBO offers $250,000 as ''bounty payment'' to hackers: Variety

 
﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 17:38
HBO offers $250,000 as &#039;&#039;bounty payment&#039;&#039; to hackers: Variety

New Delhi: The hackers behind HBO`s recent data breach have leaked an email in which the U.S. cable channel offered them $250,000 as a "bounty payment," Hollywood trade paper Variety reported on Thursday.

The message from HBO, the Time Warner Inc cable unit that broadcasts "Game of Thrones," offers the money as part of a program in which "white-hat professionals" are rewarded for identifying cyber security flaws, the Variety report said. 

The email was worded in a way that would allow HBO to stall for time while it assessed the situation, Variety reported, citing a source close to HBO`s investigation.

HBO also requested the hackers to extend a ransom payment deadline by one week, Variety said.

The Guardian and other publications reported earlier this week that hackers had posted some stolen HBO files online, demanding a Bitcoin ransom to prevent additional releases.

HBO did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The hack has come at a sensitive time for HBO, whose parent Time Warner is awaiting regulatory approval to sell itself to AT&T Inc in an $85.4 billion deal announced in October.

