close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

HMD Global sells over 1million Nokia-branded smartphones

The installation numbers of Nokia Mobile Support application on Google Play Store suggest that the installation numbers are over one million and less than five million. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 16:41

San Francisco: Finnish company HMD Global has sold over one million Nokia-branded Android smartphones since its revival earlier this year.

The installation numbers of Nokia Mobile Support application on Google Play Store suggest that the installation numbers are over one million and less than five million. 

"This certainly confirms that over a million Nokia Android smartphones are active in the market and this doesn`t include Nokia 6 from markets like China where Play Store is not officially accessible," a report in NokiaPowerUser said on Monday.

In an earlier interview, Pekka Rantala, CMO of HMD Global, had told Nokioteca that "the company has already sold millions of Nokia-branded Android smartphones".

Officially unveiled earlier this year, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 have witnessed good initial traction in important markets such as India, the UK and other European markets. 

HMD Global, which owns the rights to manufacture, market and sell Nokia-branded smartphones for 10 years also launched the flagship Nokia 8 smartphone with top-notch specifications and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset.

The device has "Dual-Sight" video or "Bothie" feature that lets simultaneously livestream a selfie while also using its main camera, in a splitscreen visual, for both photos and videos.

 

 

TAGS

HMD GlobalNokia phonesGoogle Play StoreNokiatecaAndroid smartphonesPlay Store

From Zee News

Home launches fall 33% in Jan-Sept, supply of low-cost homes up
Real Estate

Home launches fall 33% in Jan-Sept, supply of low-cost home...

Status of energy sector in India highly uneven; scope for reform: PM Modi
Economy

Status of energy sector in India highly uneven; scope for r...

Companies

Ficci leading CEOs delegation to US, accompanying Finance M...

Reliance General Insurance files draft papers for IPO
Markets

Reliance General Insurance files draft papers for IPO

Haven&#039;t heard from Iran on $11 billion offer for gas field: OVL
Companies

Haven't heard from Iran on $11 billion offer for gas f...

Richard Thaler gets Nobel Prize in Economics 2017 for work on behavioural economics
International Business

Richard Thaler gets Nobel Prize in Economics 2017 for work...

Not possible to extend concessions to Apple under GST regime: Source
Companies

Not possible to extend concessions to Apple under GST regim...

Gold extends gain as govt eases buying norms
Bullion

Gold extends gain as govt eases buying norms

PM Modi meets top global, Indian oil chiefs, talks investment
Economy

PM Modi meets top global, Indian oil chiefs, talks investme...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video