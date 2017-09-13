close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

HSBC's incoming chairman set to face CEO succession questions

Gulliver, who has been HSBC`s boss since 2011 and joined the bank 37 years ago, is due to step down next year.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 16:22

London: Mark Tucker, the incoming chairman of HSBC, will likely face questions over who will take over as CEO when he meets investors in Europe`s biggest bank ahead of taking up his post at the lender in October.

Tucker takes over from Douglas Flint on Oct. 1 and one of his first priorities when he meets shareholders from next week will be deciding on whether to appoint an outsider to succeed Stuart Gulliver or look within the bank instead.

Gulliver, who has been HSBC`s boss since 2011 and joined the bank 37 years ago, is due to step down next year.

Tucker, who previously led Asian insurance giant AIA Group and British insurer Prudential, is the first outsider to become HSBC`s chairman in the lender`s 152-year history.

Like the chairmanship, HSBC has only ever promoted internal candidates to become its chief executive.

Some investors are bout the idea of an external replacement for Gulliver amid worries that having outsiders in both chairman and chief executive roles would be a big departure for the lender and possibly too disruptive.

Tucker became a non-executive director of HSBC and chairman of the board`s nomination committee at the start of September.

That committee handles executive succession planning and board appointments.

 

TAGS

Mark TuckerHSBCHSBC CEOStuart GulliverHSBC new CEO

From Zee News

Now, you can travel on Indian Railways with m-Aadhaar as identity proof
Personal Finance

Now, you can travel on Indian Railways with m-Aadhaar as id...

Note ban, GST, BSIV norms dent pre-owned car market: Report
Auto News

Note ban, GST, BSIV norms dent pre-owned car market: Report

Aadhaar law likely to pass test of constitutionality: FM Jaitley
Economy

Aadhaar law likely to pass test of constitutionality: FM Ja...

SBI Life to launch India&#039;s first billion-dollar IPO in 7 years
Companies

SBI Life to launch India's first billion-dollar IPO in...

India at 103 rank on Global Human Capital Index; Norway on top
Economy

India at 103 rank on Global Human Capital Index; Norway on...

Auditors come under lens amid crackdown on shell companies
Companies

Auditors come under lens amid crackdown on shell companies

UK jobless rate falls to lowest since 1975 as pay growth lags
International Business

UK jobless rate falls to lowest since 1975 as pay growth la...

Gold price plunges Rs 500 to Rs 30,350 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price plunges Rs 500 to Rs 30,350 per 10 grams

Tata Nexon India launch on Sept 21: Know about price expectations, specs and more
Automobiles

Tata Nexon India launch on Sept 21: Know about price expect...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video