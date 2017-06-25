Hyundai to recall over 43,700 cars in China

Beijing: Hyundai Motor Company will recall 43,764 of its vehicles in China over a fault which may lead to potential engine failures, quality control watchdog announced on Sunday.

According to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, the affected vehicles are the Santa Fe models with 2.4-litre Theta GDI engines manufactured between November 29, 2012, and May 31, 2013, as well as the 2.0-litre Theta GDI engines manufactured between Novmeber 29, 2012, and November 30, 2013, Efe news reported.

The recall aims at addressing a manufacturing defect that leaves residues in some engines, which may restrict fuel flow and cause engine failure.

The company will replace the defective parts of the engine for free and the recall will begin on July 31, the watchdog added.