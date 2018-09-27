हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Argentina Bail out

IMF hikes Argentina bailout package to $57 billion

Argentina has already received USD 15 billion while it will get USD 35 billion by the end of next year.

Reuters photo

New Delhi: International Monetary Fund has added another USD 7 billion lending package for Argentina spreading over three year. This takes Argentina's total bai-out package to USD 57 billion.

In June Argentina and the IMF reached an agreement for a three-year, USD 50 billion standby lending arrangement, which the government said it sought to provide a safety net and avoid the frequent crises of the country’s past.

Meanwhile, Argentina`s central bank governor resigned on Tuesday, upsetting President Mauricio Macri`s efforts to restore investor confidence and sending the peso sliding.

Former Economic Policy Secretary Guido Sandleris, an economist with a doctorate from Columbia University, was named as Caputo`s replacement.

Argentina has seen its peso currency lose more than 50 percent of its value so far this year amid worries about the government`s ability to pay its foreign debts.

Macri`s government has struggled to tame inflation expected to top 40 percent this year, driven by the peso`s tailspin. Argentina`s economic woes have been exacerbated by a severe drought this year that crippled the vital grain export sector.

With Reuters Inputs

