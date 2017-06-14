close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IMF raises China 2017 growth forecast again, partly due to 'policy support'

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday raised its forecast for China`s 2017 economic growth to 6.7 percent, its third increase this year, citing "policy support, especially expansionary credit and public investment".

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 16:20
IMF raises China 2017 growth forecast again, partly due to &#039;policy support&#039;

Beijing: The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday raised its forecast for China`s 2017 economic growth to 6.7 percent, its third increase this year, citing "policy support, especially expansionary credit and public investment".

In April, the IMF hiked its forecast for this year to 6.6 percent from January`s 6.5 percent, which was 0.3 percentage points above the previous projection.

China`s economy grew a faster-than-expected 6.9 percent in 2017`s first quarter, well above the government`s target of around 6.5 percent for the full year.

The IMF said it now expects China`s growth to average 6.4 percent annually during 2018-2020. In April, the fund said it expected 2018 growth to be 6.2 percent.

Along with a higher growth forecast, the IMF on Wednesday recommended China speed up reforms to transition its economy to more sustainable growth and adopt less accommodative monetary policy.

"The critically important recent focus on tackling financial sector risks should continue, even if it entails some financial tensions and slower growth," IMF deputy managing director David Lipton told reporters in Beijing.

China needs to ensure that "where credit is granted, it is backing economic activity that will be useful, that will be supportive of growth and will permit debts to be serviced without difficultly," he said.

Beijing should also resume progress towards a flexible exchange rate, Lipton said, while adding that the IMF assesses the yuan currency to be "broadly in line with fundamentals".

The strengthening U.S. economy, albeit with normalising interest rates, is likely to be useful for the rest of the world, Lipton said.

The IMF official said President Xi Jinping`s speech at Davos in January was the start of China playing "a kind of leadership role at a time when there is a dialogue going on around the world about the path of globalisation."

TAGS

China 2017 growth forecastChina's Growth forecastChina's growthIMFChina's economic growthReforms in China

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Anil Ambani not to draw RCom Chairman&#039;&#039;s salary in 2017-18
Companies

Anil Ambani not to draw RCom Chairman''s salary i...

ED files charge sheet against Vijay Mallya
Companies

ED files charge sheet against Vijay Mallya

FACTBOX: India&#039;s bankruptcy code process for creditors, defaulters
Companies

FACTBOX: India's bankruptcy code process for creditors...

Modi Cabinet approves sops for farmers; slashes crop loan interest by as much as 4%
Economy

Modi Cabinet approves sops for farmers; slashes crop loan i...

Cabinet approves proposal for bill to deal with bankruptcy in financial sector
Economy

Cabinet approves proposal for bill to deal with bankruptcy...

WPI inflation in May cools to 5-month low of 2.17%
Economy

WPI inflation in May cools to 5-month low of 2.17%

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video