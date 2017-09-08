close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India ranks second in hosting hackathons

Emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented reality (AR)/Virtual reality (VR) were among the top domains featuring the events, followed by mobile app and web development.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 18:05
India ranks second in hosting hackathons

Bengaluru: India ranks second in conducting hackathons with 105 events hosted since 2015, next only to the US, a new report said on Friday.

According to the `Global Hackathon Report` by HackerEarth, a talent management software provider, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad feature in the top 10 cities worldwide to host maximum hackathons.

With 379 hackathons, the US topped the list of countries, while London (31) and San Francisco (28) occupied the top two places among cities.

Not only IT but other sectors like banking, food, climate, and health care are also experimenting with hackathons to address problem-solving.

"The report outlines a clear trend that hackathons are successfully battling talent scarcity, acquisition and retention as well as fuelling innovation across domains and functions," said Sachin Gupta, CEO and Co-founder, HackerEarth, in a statement.

Nearly 50 per cent of the hackathons were hosted by private organisations of different sectors to develop low-cost solutions, fast-track innovative ideas and encourage creativity among employees.

Around 52 per cent of the events are recurring hackathons with annual editions, the report added.

Emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented reality (AR)/Virtual reality (VR) were among the top domains featuring the events, followed by mobile app and web development.

TAGS

India hackathon hostingGlobal Hackathon ReportHackathon ranking IndiaHackathon hosting countriesHackathon problem solving

From Zee News

RBI hikes foreign investment limit in GTPL Hathway, CCL Pdts
Economy

RBI hikes foreign investment limit in GTPL Hathway, CCL Pdt...

Dr Reddy&#039;s shares slip nearly 3%; mcap drops by Rs 1,082 crore
Markets

Dr Reddy's shares slip nearly 3%; mcap drops by Rs 1,0...

Uber launches its biggest &quot;Greenlight Centre&quot; in India
Companies

Uber launches its biggest "Greenlight Centre" in...

SC refuses to grant interim bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra
Companies

SC refuses to grant interim bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay...

CPI inflation likely to be at 3.2% in August: Morgan Stanley
Economy

CPI inflation likely to be at 3.2% in August: Morgan Stanle...

Economy

India slaps additional tax on some Chinese stainless steel...

Euro hits 2.5-year dollar high
International Business

Euro hits 2.5-year dollar high

India in midst of domestic liquidity supercycle: Morgan Stanley
Markets

India in midst of domestic liquidity supercycle: Morgan Sta...

Sensex, Nifty close flat, log first weekly fall in four
Markets

Sensex, Nifty close flat, log first weekly fall in four

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video