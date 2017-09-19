close
Indian-born Sriram Krishnan joins Twitter as Senior Director

Starting October 2, he will be responsible for core features inside the main app, including timeline, direct messaging and search.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 13:02
Indian-born Sriram Krishnan joins Twitter as Senior Director

New York: India-born Sriram Krishnan, a former top executive from Facebook and Snap, has been hired by Twitter as its senior director of product.

Krishnan will be joining Twitter from October 2 where he will be responsible for a lot of the core features inside the main app, internally referred to as "Bluebird," including timeline, direct messaging and search, technology news website Recode reported.

"I'm going to be joining Twitter and become a part of #theflock to work with the fantastic product team there," Krishnan tweeted.

A well-known product executive around Silicon Valley, Krishnan has primarily focused on ad technology. Now he is taking on a consumer product role, the report said.

"So... Excited to have you Sriram! Welcome home," tweeted Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey late last night.

Krishnan left Facebook in February 2016 to help lead advertising efforts at Snapchat's parent company Snap. He quit Snap in February.

At Facebook, he led "Facebook Audience Network" to take on Google.

 

TwitterSriram KrishnanTwitter Senior Product DirectorJack Dorsey

