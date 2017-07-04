close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Indian Oil plans to buy North American sour crude for the first time

India`s largest oil refiner is seeking to buy the crude grades Mars, Southern Green Canyon and Thunderhorse from the United States and Western Canadian Select from Canada in the tender, they said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 12:51
Indian Oil plans to buy North American sour crude for the first time

Singapore/New Delhi: State-owned Indian Oil Corp issued its first ever tender to buy high-sulphur, or sour, crude from North America as it seeks to diversify imports, three trade sources said on Tuesday.

India`s largest oil refiner is seeking to buy the crude grades Mars, Southern Green Canyon and Thunderhorse from the United States and Western Canadian Select from Canada in the tender, they said.

Sellers are to deliver the oil in late September or early October, they said.

The first part of the tender will close on Tuesday and the second part on Wednesday. The tender will stay valid until Thursday.

TAGS

State-owned Indian Oil CorpNorth American sour crudeHigh-sulphurSouthern Green Canyon and ThunderhorseWestern Canadian Select

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

US rolls out expedited entry for low-risk Indian travellers
International Business

US rolls out expedited entry for low-risk Indian travellers

GST impact: Maharashtra govt hikes registration tax on motor vehicles
Automobiles

GST impact: Maharashtra govt hikes registration tax on moto...

RBI places printing order for Rs 200 notes
Personal Finance

RBI places printing order for Rs 200 notes

Nasdaq price glitch leaves tech giants stocks fixed at $123.47
International Business

Nasdaq price glitch leaves tech giants stocks fixed at $123...

Black gold: India tax hike could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Bullion News

Black gold: India tax hike could boost illegal bullion, jew...

India scores well on FSB reform report card to G20
Economy

India scores well on FSB reform report card to G20

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video