close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »
﻿

iPhone 7 helps Apple hit all-time record revenue

IANS | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 09:35
iPhone 7 helps Apple hit all-time record revenue

San Francisco: Riding on the success of iPhone 7 and Apple Watch, the Cupertino-based company on Wednesday announced an all-time record revenue of $78.4 billion -- with a record quarterly earnings per diluted share of $3.36 -- for the first quarter of 2017 that ended on December 31.

The results compare to revenue of $75.9 billion and earnings per diluted share of $3.28 in the year-ago quarter.

International sales accounted for 64 per cent of the quarter`s revenue, the company said in a statement.

Apple shares rose three per cent in after-hours trading following the results.

"We sold more iPhones than ever before and set all-time revenue records for iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch," said Tim Cook, Apple`s CEO.

"Revenue from Services grew strongly over last year, led by record customer activity on the App Store, and we are very excited about the products in our pipeline," he said.

Apple faced falling revenue for three consecutive quarters as Chinese competition hit sales of its flagship iPhone series.

But iPhone7 changed Apple`s fortune in 2017 first quarter. The company sold 78.3 million iPhones, up from 74.8 million a year before.

"It reported revenue of $54.3 billion from iPhone sales, along with $7.2 billion from the Mac, $5.5 billion from the iPad and $4 billion from other products, including the Apple Watch," BBC reported.

"Our outstanding business performance resulted in a new all-time record for earnings per share, and over $27 billion in operating cash flow," said Luca Maestri, Apple`s CFO.

"We returned nearly $15 billion to investors through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter, bringing cumulative payments through our capital return program to over $200 billion," Maestri added.

Revenues from its services division -- including the App Store, Apple Music and iCloud -- were $7.1 billion.

 

First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 09:35
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

TOP VIDEOS

Arun Jaitley presents Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament

Non bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya

18 lakh taxpayers to get Income Tax notices to explain large deposits

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.