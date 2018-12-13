हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
US Congressman

iPhones made by different company, replies Pichai after US Congressman raises iPhone concerns

US Congressman's faux pas has left Twitter users amused and tizzy at the same time.

Washington DC: A United States Congressman was left red-faced after asking a question to Google CEO Sundar Pichai pertaining to an iPhone issue during a Senate hearing.

During the hearing in the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Iowa Republican Steve King asked Pichai that why his 7-year-old granddaughter`s iPhone was spammed with images of him, while she was playing a game.

"I have a seven-year-old granddaughter who picked up her phone during the election, and she`s playing a little game, the kind of game a kid would play.

And up on there pops a picture of her grandfather. And I`m not going to say into the record what kind of language was used around that picture of her grandfather, but I`d ask you: how does that show up on a seven-year-old`s iPhone, who`s playing a kid`s game?" King was quoted by The Verge as saying.

To this, Pichal replied, "Congressman, the iPhone is made by a different company. And so, you know, I mean..." before King interrupted him saying, "It might have been an Android. It`s just, it was a hand-me-down of some kind."Unperturbed, the Indian-born appeared to put the ball on King`s court, saying, "You know, I`m happy to follow up when I understand the specifics. There may be an application which was being used which had a notification.

But I`m happy to understand it better and clarify it for you."King`s faux pas has left Twitter users amused and tizzy at the same time, with most of them wondering that how could the US Congressman did not know that iPhone is made by Apple and not by Google."Real Savage ?????? Sundar Pichai`s Answer About Ads on `iPhone` Lightens Up Senate Hearing https://app.beebom.com/sundar-pichais-answer-ads-iphone-lightens-senate-... .," A Twitter user wrote.

Another user took a jibe at King saying, "Maybe learn what an iPhone is before you claim to be the superior race."A person also shared his thoughts and wrote on the micro-blogging site: "So if the hearing taught us anything, it`s that old ass, out of touch politicians are out of touch with how Google works too. ...Dude REALLY whined about his iPhone to Sundar Pichai tho.

US CongressmanGoogle CEOSundar PichaiPichai Senate hearingSteve King

