close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ivanka Trump to visit India for biz summit in November

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka will lead the American delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India, starting from November 28.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 10:00
Ivanka Trump to visit India for biz summit in November

Washington: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka will lead the American delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India, starting from November 28.

"Ivanka Trump will lead the US delegation to India this fall, supporting women's entrepreneurship globally," Trump said in a tweeted yesterday, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on the micro blogging site.

India and the United States will co-host the summit in Hyderabad from November 28 to 30, Modi said.

"Look forward to Ms Ivanka Trump's presence at Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 Hyderabad as the leader of US delegation," Modi wrote in the tweet.

"Honored to lead the US delegation to #GES2017 in India & meet with Prime Minister Modi & passionate entrepreneurs from around the globe!" Ivanka, said in a tweet yesterday. She also a posted a picture of her shaking hand with the prime minister.

A decision in this connection was taken when Modi and Trump held their first meeting at the White House in June.

Ivanka, 35, is also the advisor to the US president. In her tenure, she has emerged as a strong advocate of women and child issues.

With PTI Inputs

TAGS

Ivanka TrumpIvanka Trump India visitDonald TrumpAmerican delegationIndia Global Entrepreneurship Summitwomen's entrepreneurship

From Zee News

Petrol, diesel price on 11th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 11th August 2017: Check out the rat...

Amazon in talks to offer event ticketing in US
International Business

Amazon in talks to offer event ticketing in US

Sensex tanks over 300 points, Nifty comes below 9,800-mark
Markets

Sensex tanks over 300 points, Nifty comes below 9,800-mark

NCLT admits insolvency petition of IDBI against Jaypee Infra
Companies

NCLT admits insolvency petition of IDBI against Jaypee Infr...

Uber investor sues to force former CEO Travis Kalanick off board
International Business

Uber investor sues to force former CEO Travis Kalanick off...

PF account to be transferred automatically when you change job
Personal Finance

PF account to be transferred automatically when you change...

Chairman Vijay Mallya ceases to be director: United Breweries
Companies

Chairman Vijay Mallya ceases to be director: United Breweri...

Bank NPAs register a significant growth during January-June: Survey
Economy

Bank NPAs register a significant growth during January-June...

Companies

SoftBank bolsters Flipkart's firepower to challenge Am...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video