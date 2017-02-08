close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »
﻿

Japan logs biggest current account surplus since 2007

Reuters | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 12:29
Japan logs biggest current account surplus since 2007

Tokyo: Japan attained its second-biggest current account surplus on record in 2016, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, just days before the US and Japanese leaders meet for talks with trade surpluses and currency valuations expected to be high on the agenda.

The 20.6 trillion yen ($183.63 billion) surplus reflected the trade balance swinging into surplus on cheaper oil, rising foreign tourists arrivals creating a record travel surplus, and hefty foreign income from overseas investments.

Trade surpluses and currency valuations are in focus as US President Donald Trump pursues an "America First" campaign in which he has accused big exporters such China, Germany and Japan of deliberately weakening their currencies to gain a competitive advantage.

For the whole of 2016, Japan posted a trade surplus of 6.8 trillion yen ($59.95 billion) with the United States, down 4.6 percent from 2015, with U.S.-bound car shipments rising for a second straight year, the Ministry of Finance said.

Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are scheduled to meet for talks later this week. Trump said he and Abe would play a round of golf, with Abe as his partner in the game, rather than a competitor.

Wednesday`s data showed the vast bulk of Japan`s current account surplus was generated by Japanese direct and portfolio investment abroad, accounting for 18.1 trillion yen of the 20.6 trillion current account surplus for 2016.

The trade surplus was 5.6 trillion yen in 2016, from the 630 billion yen deficit seen in 2015, earned in part as declining oil prices curbed import costs.

The travel balance logged a record 1.3 trillion yen surplus last year as a record number of foreign tourist visits took Japan`s services deficit to the smallest on record.

Japan`s current account surplus was 1.11 trillion yen in December, a seventh straight month of annual increases, the ministry data showed.

That compared with economists` median forecast for a surplus of 1.29 trillion yen seen in a Reuters poll.

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 12:28
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

Union Budget 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

TOP VIDEOS

RBI expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday

Karnataka HC gives verdict to close UBHL

ASUS announces availability of Zenfone 3S Max

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.