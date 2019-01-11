हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jeff Bezos' $69 billion likely alimony to wife MacKenzie more than GDP of over 100 countries

Jeff Bezos' fortune =has soared as high as $160 billion thanks to his stake in Amazon.

Jeff Bezos' $69 billion likely alimony to wife MacKenzie more than GDP of over 100 countries

New Delhi: World's richest person Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie's divorce may come with a hefty price tag for the Amazon founder.

The news of world's richest person and Amazon.com Inc founder and Chief Executive Jeff Bezos seeking divorce from his wife MacKenzie Bezos after 25 years of marriage, has shocked one and all. Though market experts believe that the divorce may not have any material impact on the company and its shares, few media reports said that the Bezos may have to part with half his fortunes as alimony to his wife.

Jeff Bezos, 54, has a fortune that has soared as high as $160 billion thanks to his stake in Amazon, which again became Wall Street`s most valuable company this week, surpassing Microsoft Corp. As per media reports, after the split, Bezos may have to pay nearly half his fortune (upto USD 69) billion to his wife  MacKenzie –thus making her the world's riches woman and himself shedding the tag of being the world's richest man.

(Also Read: High-profile corporate chieftain's divorces)

Considering MacKenzie Bezos may get upto USD 69 (69,000 million), here's looking at GDP of countries having less than 69,000 million (World Bank data 2017 in USD)

Afghanistan: 20,815.30

Albania: 13,039.35

Andorra: 3,012.91

Antigua and Barbuda: 1,532.40

Armenia: 11,536.59

Azerbaijan: 40,747.79

Bahamas: 12,162.10

Bahrain: 35,307.13

Barbados: 4,796.85

Belarus: 54,442.37

Belize: 1,838.00

Benin: 9,273.56

Bhutan: 2,511.85

Bolivia: 37,508.64

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 18,168.58

Botswana: 17,406.53

Brunei Darussalam: 12,128.09

Bulgaria: 56,831.52

Burkina Faso: 12,873.11

Burundi: 3,477.50

Cabo Verde: 1,753.74

Cambodia: 22,158.21

Cameroon: 34,798.60

Central African Republic: 1,949.41

Chad: 9,981.30

Comoros: 648.92

Congo, Dem. Rep.: 37,241.30

Congo, Rep.: 8,722.55

Costa Rica: 57,057.37

Cote d'Ivoire: 40,388.62

Croatia: 54,849.18

Cyprus: 21,651.79

Djibouti: 1,844.67

Dominica: 562.54

El Salvador: 24,805.44

Equatorial Guinea: 12,486.75

Estonia: 25,921.08

Eswatini: 4,408.56

Fiji: 5,061.20

Gabon: 14,622.88

Gambia, The: 1,014.62

Georgia: 15,159.28

Ghana: 47,330.02

Grenada: 1,118.82

Guinea: 10,496.06

Guinea-Bissau: 1,346.93

Guyana: 3,675.63

Haiti: 8,408.15

Honduras: 22,978.53

Iceland: 23,909.29

Jamaica: 14,768.13

Jordan: 40,068.31

Kiribati: 196.15

Kosovo: 7,128.69

Kyrgyz Republic: 7,564.74

Lao PDR: 16,853.08

Latvia: 30,264.45

Lebanon: 51,844.49

Lesotho: 2,639.39

Liberia: 2,158.00

Libya: 50,984.36

Lithuania: 47,168.30

Luxembourg: 62,404.46

Macao SAR, China: 50,361.20

Macedonia, FYR: 11,337.83

Madagascar: 11,499.80

Malawi: 6,303.28

Maldives: 4,597.08

Mali: 15,288.16

Malta: 12,537.75

Marshall Islands: 199.40

Mauritania: 5,024.71

Mauritius: 13,338.15

Micronesia, Fed. Sts.: 336.43

Moldova: 8,128.49

Mongolia: 11,488.05

Montenegro: 4,774.09

Mozambique: 12,333.86

Namibia: 13,244.60

Nauru: 113.88

Nepal: 24,472.01

Nicaragua: 13,814.26

Niger: 8,119.73

Palau: 291.54

Panama: 61,838.18

Papua New Guinea: 21,088.76

Paraguay: 29,734.90

Rwanda: 9,136.69

Samoa: 856.63

San Marino: 1,658.78

Sao Tome and Principe: 390.87

Senegal: 16,374.74

Serbia: 41,431.65

Seychelles: 1,485.99

Sierra Leone: 3,774.27

Slovenia: 48,769.66

Solomon Islands: 1,303.45

Somalia: 7,368.56

St. Kitts and Nevis: 945.85

St. Lucia: 1,712.31

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: 789.63

Suriname: 3,324.39

Tajikistan: 7,145.70

Tanzania: 52,090.32

Timor-Leste: 2,954.62

Togo: 4,812.55

Tonga: 426.06

Trinidad and Tobago: 22,104.78

Tunisia: 40,256.68

Turkmenistan: 42,355.43

Tuvalu: 39.73

Uganda: 25,891.06

Uruguay:56,156.97

Uzbekistan: 48,717.69

Vanuatu: 862.88

West Bank and Gaza: 14,498.10

Zambia: 25,808.67

Zimbabwe: 17,845.82

