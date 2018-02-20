हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
KFC shuts hundreds of stores in UK due to chicken shortage

KFC had to shut down more than 700 of its 900 UK-wide chicken shops since the weekend.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 20, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
London: US fast-food chain KFC had to shut hundreds of stores in UK stores after the breakdown of a new supply contract for chicken with German delivery supplier DHL.

KFC had to shut down more than 700 of its 900 UK-wide chicken shops since the weekend, while some outlets were offering a downsized menu or shorter opening hours.

"We've brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they've had a couple of teething problems -- getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex," KFC said in a statement.

"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

KFC UK & Ireland has tweeted:

DHL blamed the delivery delays on “operational issues”. In a separate statement the company has said that it was working to resolve the problem.

With Agency Inputs

