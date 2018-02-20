KFC shuts hundreds of stores in UK due to chicken shortage

London: US fast-food chain KFC had to shut hundreds of stores in UK stores after the breakdown of a new supply contract for chicken with German delivery supplier DHL.

KFC had to shut down more than 700 of its 900 UK-wide chicken shops since the weekend, while some outlets were offering a downsized menu or shorter opening hours.

"We've brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they've had a couple of teething problems -- getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex," KFC said in a statement.

"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

KFC UK & Ireland has tweeted:

The Colonel has an update… More info - https://t.co/mLELSs6TaY pic.twitter.com/WEOz6jExHC — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 19, 2018

DHL blamed the delivery delays on “operational issues”. In a separate statement the company has said that it was working to resolve the problem.

