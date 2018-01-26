Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw among new board members of USIBC

Washington: Biotechnology pioneer Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was among two-dozen board members inducted in the US Indian Business Council, according to a statement.

Abbott CEO Mikes White and former CIA director Michael Hayden and ex-national security advisor Stephen Hadley were also inducted in the USIBC on Thursday.

The premier business advocacy organisation, comprises of 350 top-tier companies from both the countries advancing bilateral ties, announced about two-dozen board members.

"Today, the US-India relationship is greeted with tremendous opportunity and momentum. As one of the most significant and fastest growing markets, India is an important economic partner for the United States. Likewise, Indian companies are investing in ever greater numbers here in the United States," said Nisha Desai Biswal, USIBC president.

"These global leaders will undoubtedly provide valuable leadership to USIBC and its members," said Biswal.

In 2018, the US-India Business Council will work to advance the US-India strategic and economic relationship by advocating for policy changes that can unlock greater growth and investment opportunities for businesses in both nations, the USIBC said in a statement.