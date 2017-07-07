close
LG Electronics says second-quarter profit likely rose 14% year-on-year

Revenue likely rose 3.9 percent to 14.6 trillion won, also lower than the 15.1 trillion won SmartEstimate.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 13:23
LG Electronics says second-quarter profit likely rose 14% year-on-year

Seoul: South Korea`s LG Electronics Inc said on Friday its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 14 percent from a year earlier, but fell short of market expectations.

LG, in a regulatory filing, estimated its April-June profit to be 664 billion won ($574.54 million) versus a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 755 billion won from a poll of 18 analysts.

Revenue likely rose 3.9 percent to 14.6 trillion won, also lower than the 15.1 trillion won SmartEstimate.

The firm did not disclose further details of April-June operations, and will disclose full results at the end of July.

 

TAGS

LG Electronics IncLG operating profitLG Q2 profitLG Q2 earningLG earning

