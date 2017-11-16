LinkedIn CEO's selfie with employee on leave goes viral. Here's why

New Delhi: What does one do when a planned vacation clashes with a high-profile team visit? Does one cancel the trip for the meeting or goes ahead with the plan?

Well, this Dublin-based LinkedIn employee went ahead with her plans but left a note for her boss on her computer.

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner had scheduled a high-level meeting at Dublin office. However the professional networking website's analytics manager Mariah Walton had already made plans for a trip to Venice. So she left a note for her boss for missing the meeting.

When she came back, she was pleasantly surprised to find a selfie of Weiner posing at her desk while she was away on vacation. The CEO even left a morale-boosting note for her.

Walton's post on LinkedIn has since gone viral. She wrote, “When you accidentally schedule your vacation for the day your CEO is specifically dropping by to meet your team, it doesn't hurt to 'subtly' remind them what you do and how it helps the big picture. Thanks for stopping by Jeff Weiner! Proud of the team I work with and my new favorite selfy ;)

" Mariah , sorry I missed you this trip to Dublin. Keep up the great work on the international dashboard. Has been a game changer for the product team," was Weiner's note to her.