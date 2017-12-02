हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Mark Zuckerberg's sister sexually harassed on flight, Alaska Airlines launches investigation

Alaska Airlines has temporarily suspended her co-passenger`s travel privileges.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 02, 2017, 10:30 AM IST
Image Courtesy: twitter.com/randizuckerberg

San Francisco: Randi Zuckerberg, the former Director of Market Development of Facebook and the sister of the company`s co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, was sexually harassed on an Alaska Airlines flight.

The Silicon Valley entrepreneur  to social media to detail her recent flight between Los Angeles and Mazatlan, Mexico and explained her ordeal and how the flight attendants brushed off her co-passenger`s behaviour.

In a letter to executives of the Seattle-based airline, she said she was extremely uncomfortable with a man sitting near her, explaining he constantly made sexually explicit and lewd comments to her and others in the first-class section while being served multiple alcoholic drinks.

"Feeling furious, disgusted and degraded after an Alaska Airlines flight during which the passenger next to me made repeated lewd, inappropriate, and offensive sexual remarks to me," Randi posted on Facebook.

"Both me and my colleague reported the incident to flight attendants who told me this was a frequent flier, brushed off his behaviour as "oh, he just doesn`t have a filter," kept feeding him more drinks, and suggested that I move to the back of the plane if I was uncomfortable," she added.

Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines has launched an investigation and has temporarily suspended her co-passenger`s travel privileges.

The airline said in part: "We want our guests to feel safe. As a company, we have zero tolerance for any type of sexual misconduct that creates an unsafe environment for our guests and crew members."

 

