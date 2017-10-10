Microsoft, GE sign pact on new wind project in Ireland

Dublin: Microsoft has signed a 15-year wind energy agreement with GE in Ireland, becoming one of the first global technology firms to support a new wind project in the country.

Microsoft will purchase 100 percent of the wind energy from its new, 37-megawatt Tullahennel wind farm in County Kerry, Ireland.

The agreement will help support the growing demand for Microsoft Cloud services from Ireland, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

As part of the deal, Microsoft also signed an agreement with Dublin-based energy trading company ElectroRoute that will provide energy trading services to Microsoft.

"Microsoft is proud to be deepening our long history of investment and partnership in Ireland with this agreement," said Christian Belady, General Manager, Datacentre Strategy at Microsoft.

"Our commitment will help bring new, clean energy to the Irish grid, and contains innovative elements that have the potential to grow the capacity, reliability and capability of the grid," he added.

The wind farm will integrate GE`s `Digital Wind Farm` technology, which makes renewable energy outputs even more reliable.

"This partnership with Microsoft expands GE`s considerable presence and investment in Ireland, where we already employ over 1,500 people and in particular in the renewable energy sector," said Andres Isaza, Chief Commercial Officer of GE Renewable Energy.

Once operational, the new wind project will bring Microsoft`s total global direct procurement in renewable energy projects to almost 600 megawatts.