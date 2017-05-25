close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Moody's slashes Hong Kong rating following China cut

Hong Kong on Thursday hit back at a decision by Moody's to cut its credit rating on the city, which the agency said was becoming increasingly close to mainland China.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 11:08

Hong Kong: Hong Kong on Thursday hit back at a decision by Moody's to cut its credit rating on the city, which the agency said was becoming increasingly close to mainland China.

The move was announced hours after the firm downgraded China for the first time in almost three decades citing concerns about its ballooning debt and slowing economic growth.

Moody's decision came as China tries to clean up a toxic brew of unregulated and risky lending that for years has fuelled the economy's spectacular growth, though some analysts doubt Beijing's willingness to quit its debt addiction.

Beijing rejected the cut, saying Moody's had used an "inappropriate" method to assess the risks facing the economy.

In downgrading Hong Kong, the agency outlined the growing links between the city and the mainland, with banks increasing China-related lending, while its stock market is also linked to bourses in Shanghai and Shenzhen through separate tie-ups.

The city's involvement in China's Belt and Road initiative also brings its economy and financial systems closer to the mainland, Moody's said.

"The downgrade in Hong Kong's rating reflects Moody's view that credit trends in China will continue to have a significant impact on Hong Kong's credit profile due to close and tightening economic, financial and political linkages with the mainland," it said in a statement.

"The institutional features which grant Hong Kong, at present, a degree of political and economic independence - together with the SAR's intrinsic credit strengths - allow Hong Kong's rating to exceed that of China. But the two ratings, like the two regions, remain closely linked," it said.

Moody's cut Hong Kong from Aa1 to Aa2 but upped its outlook from negative to stable. Earlier it had downgraded China to A1 from Aa3 -- its first since 1989 months after the Tiananmen Square crackdown -- and also increased its outlook to stable from negative. It affirmed the Aa3 rating of Macau and upgraded its outlook to stable from negative.

Hong Kong's Finance Secretary Paul Chan said Thursday he "strongly disagreed" with the move.

"We are of the view that Moody's has overlooked the sound economic fundamentals, robust financial regulatory regime, resilient banking sector and strong fiscal position that Hong Kong has," Chan said.

He also said the Belt and Road initiative will help Hong Kong businesses enter new markets, which would benefit the city's economy, adding that China has also been a "key source of growth" for the global economy in recent years.

Hong Kong is semi-autonomous after it was handed back to China by Britain in 1997. It preserved its financial and judicial systems and enjoys liberties not seen on the mainland.

TAGS

Hong KongmoodyMoody ratingsChinaHong Kong economic growthChina economic growthBeijing

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

SHAMEFUL! Tejas Express makes maiden run from Mumbai to Goa, returns with damage infotainment and missing headphones
Economy

SHAMEFUL! Tejas Express makes maiden run from Mumbai to Goa...

Taxmann recognised as GST Suvidha Provider by Govt. of India
Personal Finance

Taxmann recognised as GST Suvidha Provider by Govt. of Indi...

Sensex recovers 123 points on global cues, F&O expiry
Markets

Sensex recovers 123 points on global cues, F&O expiry

Volkswagen Tiguan drives into Indian roads: 5 key features you want to know
Automobiles

Volkswagen Tiguan drives into Indian roads: 5 key features...

7th Pay Commission: Report on allowances committee to be looked into by June 1
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Report on allowances committee to be lo...

Volkswagen launches premium carline Tiguan
Automobiles

Volkswagen launches premium carline Tiguan

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video