close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Nasdaq price glitch leaves tech giants stocks fixed at $123.47

For tech giant Amazon which enjoyed an opening price of $972.79 a share, the error had had a catastrophic effect on the appearance of its market cap while other companies like struggling Facebook game maker Zynga saw their stock price soaring by 3,292 percent.   

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 12:54
Nasdaq price glitch leaves tech giants stocks fixed at $123.47

New York: In after-hours trading on the eve of the US Independence Day, a stock market data error set major tech companies like Apple, Google and Amazon listed on the Nasdaq exchange to the same share price of $123.47 late on Monday, that saw Amazon going down 87 per cent and Facebook game maker Zynga up a massive 3,292 percent.

The glitch made Apple appear down by 14.3 percent.

The glitch reset the stock prices of an undetermined number of companies -- including Apple and Google holding group Alphabet -- listed on the Nasdaq exchange, sending some tech companies` stock prices crashing and others` soaring, The Verge reported.

For tech giant Amazon which enjoyed an opening price of $972.79 a share, the error had had a catastrophic effect on the appearance of its market cap while other companies like struggling Facebook game maker Zynga saw their stock price soaring by 3,292 percent. 

In a statement to the Financial Times, Nasdaq said the culprit was "improper use of test data" that was picked up by third party financial data providers. The exchange said it was "working with third party vendors to resolve this matter."

The issue was replicated across major financial websites, including Bloomberg, Google Finance and Yahoo Finance.
It is not known when the glitch came into effect, although stock notifications for tech companies started pouring in at some point on Monday evening, according to the report. 
 

TAGS

New YorkUS Independence dayGoogleFinancial TimesGoogle Finance and Yahoo FinanceFacebook game maker ZyngaNASDAQ exchangeAmazonApple

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

US rolls out expedited entry for low-risk Indian travellers
International Business

US rolls out expedited entry for low-risk Indian travellers

GST impact: Maharashtra govt hikes registration tax on motor vehicles
Automobiles

GST impact: Maharashtra govt hikes registration tax on moto...

RBI places printing order for Rs 200 notes
Personal Finance

RBI places printing order for Rs 200 notes

Indian Oil plans to buy North American sour crude for the first time
International Business

Indian Oil plans to buy North American sour crude for the f...

Black gold: India tax hike could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Bullion News

Black gold: India tax hike could boost illegal bullion, jew...

India scores well on FSB reform report card to G20
Economy

India scores well on FSB reform report card to G20

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video