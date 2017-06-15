close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Oil hits 6-week low as OPEC fails to curb oversupply

Brent crude oil fell 30 cents to USD 46.70 a barrel, its weakest since May 5 and just above six-month lows, before recovering a little to trade around USD 46.90 by 0945 GMT.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 15:58
Oil hits 6-week low as OPEC fails to curb oversupply

London: Oil prices dropped to six-week lows on Thursday, under pressure from high global inventories and doubts about OPEC's ability to implement agreed production cuts.

Brent crude oil fell 30 cents to USD 46.70 a barrel, its weakest since May 5 and just above six-month lows, before recovering a little to trade around USD 46.90 by 0945 GMT.

U.S. light crude was down 15 cents at USD 44.58, also not far off six-month lows.

Both crude benchmarks have lost all the gains made at the end of last year after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed with other big producers to cut output in an effort to prop up prices.

OPEC and its allies have promised to restrict output until at least the end of the first quarter of next year to try to drain surplus supply.

But inventories are near record highs in many parts of the world, and many traders expect further price falls.

"The market is in trouble," said Tamas Varga, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Crude prices have fallen about 12 percent since May 25, when OPEC agreed to extend its output limits into next year.

Despite the deal, some OPEC members, including Nigeria and Libya, have been exempt from cutting and their rising output is seen to be undermining efforts led by Saudi Arabia.

"OPEC 2017 year-to-date exports are only down by 0.3 million barrels per day (bpd) from the October 2016 baseline," analysts at AB Bernstein wrote.

OPEC`s pledge was to cut some 1.2 million bpd, while other producers including Russia agreed to bring the total reduction to almost 1.8 million bpd.

But production in the United States, which is not part of the deal, has jumped 10 percent over the past year to 9.33 million bpd.

"Production growth in Libya and Nigeria and continued rig additions in the U.S. are complicating the picture, raising doubts on OPEC`s strategy," AB Bernstein said.

The U.S. government`s Energy Information Administration has raised its forecast for domestic output growth in 2017 to 460,000 bpd from a predicted decline of 80,000 bpd in December.

OPEC now expects U.S. production to increase by 800,000 bpd in 2017.

This suggests global oversupply will persist for a while.

The International Energy Agency says it expects oil supplies next year to outpace demand despite consumption hitting 100 million bpd for the first time.

TAGS

Oil pricesOPECBrent crudeUS crudeCrude pricesOPEC members

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Equities suffer losses, Nifty ends below 9,600-mark
Markets

Equities suffer losses, Nifty ends below 9,600-mark

GST Council to vet e-way, anti-profiteering rules on Jun 18
Economy

GST Council to vet e-way, anti-profiteering rules on Jun 18

Gold price extends losses, sheds Rs 85 to Rs 29,165 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price extends losses, sheds Rs 85 to Rs 29,165 per 10...

India&#039;s oil imports from Iran plunge to 1-year low over gas field row
Economy

India's oil imports from Iran plunge to 1-year low ove...

Risk weights cut on home loans credit negative for banks: Moody&#039;s
Companies

Risk weights cut on home loans credit negative for banks: M...

MF investor base grows 19 lakh in Apr-May to record 5.72 crore
Markets

MF investor base grows 19 lakh in Apr-May to record 5.72 cr...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video