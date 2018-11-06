Ola kicks off ridesharing services in New Zealand with multi-city launch

Ridesharing platform Ola on Tuesday announced that it has forayed into New Zealand by offering rides to passengers in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

As part of its launch offer, Ola is giving 50 percent off all rides for the first month.

Customers in New Zealand can download the Ola app from the Google Play and iOS App stores and register an account to begin booking rides, the company said. After the initial launch, Ola will continue to improve the app as the team tracks feedback from customers to enhance the rideshare experience as well as introduce new promotions and offers, it added.

Ola’s entry into New Zealand follows previous launch in Australia and the UK earlier this year. Ola currently operates in 7 cities across Australia with over 50,000 drivers registered on the platform and has completed over 2 million rides.

Ola's service will include safety features like in-app emergency button that enables customers to instantly share important ride information, such as real-time ride tracking, location co-ordinates and vehicle and driver information.



Brian Dewil, New Zealand Country Manager for Ola said, “Entering New Zealand is an important step for Ola, and the ridesharing industry here. Over recent weeks, we’ve received enthusiastic feedback from drivers across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.”

