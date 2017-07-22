close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Over one lakh Indian tourists likely to visit South Africa: Official

The country has registered a 21.7 percent increase in arrival of Indian leisure visitors in 2016, which stood at 95,377 and is in 8th position among international source markets, South African Tourism country manager-India, Hanneli Slabber told reporters here.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 18:47

 

Coimbatore: South African Tourism is expecting over one lakh tourists from India this year, a senior official said on Saturday.

The country has registered a 21.7 percent increase in arrival of Indian leisure visitors in 2016, which stood at 95,377 and is in 8th position among international source markets, South African Tourism country manager-India, Hanneli Slabber told reporters here.

A total of 78,385 Indian tourists arrived in South Africa in 2015, which went up significantly in the last financial year, she said.

However, demonetisation had affected tourist inflow between December, 2016 and March, 2017, but picked up from April, she said.

Slabber, here as part of 7th edition of board's annual travel trade training sessions, said Coimbatore had been identified as one of the emerging source markets, driving tourist traffic to South Africa.

Stating that air travel consumption from Tier II and III Indian cities rose to a record 55 per cent in 2016, she said hotel bookings from these cities was 71 percent during the year.

Coimbatore residents, though traditionally conservative travelers, had in recent times opened up to exploring newer destinations, Slabber said.

The proportion of solo women travelers, particularly business and adventure, from the city had also been steadily rising, she said.

TAGS

South AfricaSouth African TourismIndian TouristsHanneli SlabberDemonetisation

From Zee News

IABC launches India national chapter
International Business

IABC launches India national chapter

International Business

Job creation India's biggest challenge: Singapore depu...

Lower finance cost boosts D-Mart Q1 net 48% to Rs 175 crore
Companies

Lower finance cost boosts D-Mart Q1 net 48% to Rs 175 crore

Cleaning of banks&#039; balance sheet top priority: Viral Acharya
Economy

Cleaning of banks' balance sheet top priority: Viral A...

Money flow into financial savings increased post note ban: Viral Acharya
Economy

Money flow into financial savings increased post note ban:...

Weekly Review: Rupee continues strong recovery momentum for 2nd consecutive week
Markets

Weekly Review: Rupee continues strong recovery momentum for...

Weekly Review: Sensex, Nifty hit new peak during the week
Markets

Weekly Review: Sensex, Nifty hit new peak during the week

Vijaya Bank Q1 net jumps over 57% to Rs 255 crore
Markets

Vijaya Bank Q1 net jumps over 57% to Rs 255 crore

Adopt GST and become part of history: Irani to biz community
Economy

Adopt GST and become part of history: Irani to biz communit...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video