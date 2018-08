PepsiCo Inc said on Monday Indra Nooyi would step down as chief executive officer in October after 12 years at the helm. Nooyi will remain as chairman until early 2019.

PepsiCo President Ramon Laguarta will replace Nooyi, the company said in a statement.

Laguarta has been Pepsico president since September, overseeing global operations, corporate strategy, public policy and government affairs. Prior to that, Laguarta served in leadership positions in the European and sub-Saharan Africa divisions.