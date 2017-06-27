PM Modi discusses Centre's reform initiatives with Dutch CEOs

Hague: After meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with the Dutch CEOs and spoke about reform initiatives of Government of India over the last 3 years.Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted, "PM: Govt`s reforms seek 2 enhance ease of doing biz & bring standards at par w global standards.

7000 reforms, real estate, defence, etc FDI."Baglay said that Prime Minister Modi was focusing on trade, technology and investment during the meeting with CEOs."Focussing on trade, technology and investment. PM @narendramodi and @MinPres interacted with top Dutch CEOs," he tweeted.

Stressing that pension funds are especially welcome to India, the Prime Minister stated that water is a prime sector for cooperation; irrigation & conservation. Calling on the CEOs present to pitch their investments in India, Prime Minister Modi said that India a land of opportunities, adding that the Indian Government`s reforms seek to enhance ease of doing business and bring standards at par with global standards.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has lauded India for its commitment to renewable energy and the Paris Climate Agreement. "I commend India for its commitment to renewable energy and to the Paris Climate Agreement," he said in a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Catshuis.

Prime Minister Rutte said the bonds between India and The Netherlands goes back to 1947 and these relations have become stronger over the years.Asserting that ties between India and Netherlands are very old, PM Modi said that the bilateral relations between both sides are very strong.

Describing Netherlands as a natural partner in the economic development of India, PM Modi said the trade and economic ties between both sides are increasing.

He added that the both countries have intention to always make the bilateral ties deeper and closer."Today world is inter dependent and inter connected therefore its absolutely natural that in our discussions that we will not only discuss bilateral issue but also international issues of importance.,"

PM Modi said.Emphasising on the Indian Diaspora in Netherlands, PM Modi said that they are the living links and living bridge between the two countries.