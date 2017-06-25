close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PM Modi in U.S: CEOs to stress on introducing stricter cyber laws in meeting

The upcoming meeting, which is deemed to be one that can significantly strengthen bilateral relations between the two democracies, will also include an interactive session with the Indian-American community as well as 20-odd top CEOs in Washington.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 12:12
PM Modi in U.S: CEOs to stress on introducing stricter cyber laws in meeting

Washington D.C. [U.S.A]: Prime Minister Modi, who reached Washington D.C. minutes back, would be the first world leader to have a working dinner with Trump at the White House on Monday.

 

What does PM Modi's bilateral meet with US President Donald Trump have in store for NASA-ISRO satellite?
MUST READ
What does PM Modi's bilateral meet with US President Donald Trump have in store for NASA-ISRO satellite?

The upcoming meeting, which is deemed to be one that can significantly strengthen bilateral relations between the two democracies, will also include an interactive session with the Indian-American community as well as 20-odd top CEOs in Washington.Speaking ahead of this sesssion, Sukhwinder Kalia, CEO, IT by Design, a U.S.-based company, said the community shall seek to highlight the need of stricter cyber laws to protect investments by Indian-American IT entrepreneurs in India."Investments by Indian-American businessmen must be protected under cyber laws as sometimes the source code gets stolen and the Indian Police should be trained enough to address the issue," he said.

Referring to `Digital India` and `Make in India` programmes launched by Prime Minister Modi, Kalia said, "My main aim is to raise the issue of cyber laws during the meeting with the Prime Minister as India is growing, which makes it essential to bring rules and regulations related to cyber crime to secure our investments in India."Raising the concerns of the business community living in the U.S., Kalia said, "India being the largest democracy in the world needs to be proactive. If we are not aware, we don`t work on our cyber regulations, we don`t train our enforcement and our other authorities where they enforce those cyber laws, then it will be too late for India."Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend a community reception after the CEOs meeting. 

TAGS

Prime Minister ModiDonald TrumpUnited Statescyber lawsDigital IndiaMake in India

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

PM Narendra Modi to meet top American CEOs of global giants including Apple, Microsoft and Google
International Business

PM Narendra Modi to meet top American CEOs of global giants...

Aadhaar not valid for travel to Nepal, Bhutan: Home ministry
Personal Finance

Aadhaar not valid for travel to Nepal, Bhutan: Home ministr...

Western, southern states control over 60% of bank credit: RBI
Economy

Western, southern states control over 60% of bank credit: R...

SBI chief&#039;s salary zilch compared to counterparts in private banks
Companies

SBI chief's salary zilch compared to counterparts in p...

SEZs keen on FTA rates, commerce ministry working on proposal
Economy

SEZs keen on FTA rates, commerce ministry working on propos...

Caution over GST, derivatives expiry to affect equities
Markets

Caution over GST, derivatives expiry to affect equities

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video