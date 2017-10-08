close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ricatech eyes $40 million revenue from India in 2017-18

The retro style electronics firm that makes MP3 players and luxury jukeboxes is lining up USD 2 million to enter the country and sees a good market for its first product -- Amitabh Bachchan jukebox, a collector's item.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 14:58
Ricatech eyes $40 million revenue from India in 2017-18
Pic Courtesy: @BachchanWorld/Twitter

Mumbai: Dutch luxury audio electronic brand Ricatech is making a foray into the Indian market and eyeing a revenue of USD 40 million in 2017-18.

"India is a very promising market keeping the luxury segment in mind and I firmly believe that the time is ripe for any luxury or premium brand to enter India. We are entering the Indian terrain by launching the Amitabh Bachchan jukeboxes," Ricatech CEO Richard Singh told PTI adding that revenue expectation from India is USD 40 million in 2017-18.

The retro style electronics firm that makes MP3 players and luxury jukeboxes is lining up USD 2 million to enter the country and sees a good market for its first product -- Amitabh Bachchan jukebox, a collector's item.

"The Amitabh Bachchan jukebox is a very premium and exclusive segment and will be one of a kind limited edition luxury product," he said, adding that the jukebox will be imported, delivered and installed by Ricatech directly.

The company, which is targeting Mumbai and Delhi, also looks to launch retro jukeboxes, record-players, radios, accessories, headphones and bluetooth speakers in India, catering to the mass segment.

"The lifestyle range like record-players, radios, headphones and bluetooth speakers that we will be launching at a later stage will be going through retail stores and e- commerce platforms," he said.

The company is also in talks with retailers and e- commerce players like Croma and Amazon to understand specific local demands in India and develop and launch the products based on them.

On manufacturing its products in India, he said, "the production of the Amitabh Bachchan jukebox takes place in California, USA. We are not planning to move that because the machines, tooling, and staff with a lot of know-how is located in the USA. In our future projects, we do look at the possibilities of Make in India."

TAGS

RicatechDutch luxury audio electronic brandAmitabh Bachchan jukeboxAmazonCroma

From Zee News

Trai to meet telcos on international termination rates
Companies

Trai to meet telcos on international termination rates

RBI to stand pat on rates for rest of this fiscal: Report
Economy

RBI to stand pat on rates for rest of this fiscal: Report

GST rate cut on man-made yarns to give immediate relief: AEPC
Companies

GST rate cut on man-made yarns to give immediate relief: AE...

Saudi Aramco opens office in India, eyes higher sales
Companies

Saudi Aramco opens office in India, eyes higher sales

Companies

Jaiprakash Associates approves debt restructuring

Problem of plenty? FPIs, MFs chasing same stocks!
Markets

Problem of plenty? FPIs, MFs chasing same stocks!

GST breather for SMEs, exporters to boost economy: Analysts
Economy

GST breather for SMEs, exporters to boost economy: Analysts

Dharmendra Pradhan slams Kerala govt for not cutting taxes on petrol
Personal Finance

Dharmendra Pradhan slams Kerala govt for not cutting taxes...

Office leasing in Q3 up 2% in 8 cities at 10.4 millionn sq ft: CBRE
Real Estate

Office leasing in Q3 up 2% in 8 cities at 10.4 millionn sq...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video