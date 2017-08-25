close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 12:54
Samsung heir convicted in bribery scandal: A timeline of events

New Delhi: Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday for bribery, perjury and other crimes.

The Seoul Central District Court convicted Lee, 49, the vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, the world's largest smartphone maker, of offences related to the corruption scandal that brought down ousted president Park Geun-Hye.  

Here is a timeline of events

November 2016: Samsung Group's offices raided amidst allegations that it bribed President Park Geun-Hye's confidant Choi Soon-Sil to win state approval for a controversial merger it sought in 2015.

November, 2016: Park makes her second televised apology, saying she would take responsibility if found guilty.

November, 2016: Prosecutors indict Choi on charges of abuse of power and attempted fraud.

November, 2016: In her third televised apology, Park asks parliament to decide how and when she could give up power over the scandal.

December, 2016: Parliament votes to impeach Park. She is stripped of powers while awaiting a court decision on the vote. Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn becomes acting president.

January, 2017: Park denies wrongdoing, calling accusations “fabrication and falsehood”.

January, 2017: Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong becomes criminal suspect in the bribery scandal.

February, 2017: Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee arrested for suspected role in the scandal.

February, 2017: Special prosecutor indicts Lee and other company executives for bribery and embezzlement.

March, 2017: The special prosecutor says Park colluded with Choi to take bribes from the Samsung Group, paving the way for her to be prosecuted, if she is ousted from office.

March, 2017: Lee's trial begins on charges of bribery and embezzlement. He was indicted on charges including pledging 43 billion won ($37.24 million) in payments to Choi.

March, 2017: Constitutional Court upholds parliament's vote to impeach Park, removing her from office.

August, 2017: South Korea prosecutors seek 12-year jail term for Samsung scion Jay Y. Lee.

August 25, 2017: Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong convicted in bribery scandal. Jailed for five years.

 

TAGS

Samsung heir Lee Jae-YongLee Jae-Yong's convictionSamsungjail sentence for LeePark Geun-HyeSouth Korea corruption scandal

