﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 11:13
SBI in Nepal launches digital village

Kathmandu: The State Bank of India has launched a digital village initiative in Nepal by installing a cash recycling centre.

The digital village initiative has been launched in Jarisingpouwa in Shankarapur Rural Municipality, 25 km east from Kathmandu.

The centre was inaugurated jointly by Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank Chiranjibi Nepal and Chairwoman of SBI Arundhati Bhattacharya yesterday.

The cash counter enables the villagers to deposit and withdraw money through the automatic machine.

The bank has also distributed 430 debit cards to the people of the locality, which is considered remote area due to the hill side location though it is not very far from Kathmandu city.

Solar street lights were also installed in the area. The SBI in Nepal also celebrated its 25 years of establishment on July 7.

TAGS

SBISBI NepalState Bank of IndiaArundhati Bhattacharya

