close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Snap Inc acquires location analytics startup for $200 mn

Snapchat`s parent company Snap Inc has acquired Placed -- a Seattle-based start-up that operates a consumer location analytics platform -- for nearly $200 million.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 12:19

San Francisco: Snapchat`s parent company Snap Inc has acquired Placed -- a Seattle-based start-up that operates a consumer location analytics platform -- for nearly $200 million.

According to a report in GeekWire on Tuesday, the deal is one of Snap`s most expensive acquisitions.

"Over the past 12 months, Placed has measured more than $500 million in media spend to store visits, across thousands of campaigns and hundreds of partners, cementing Placed as the leader in location-based attribution," David Shim, CEO and co-founder of Placed wrote in a blog post.

He said that by partnering with Snap, the company "will do even more".

Snap operates the popular Snapchat app, which counts 166 million daily users that use the app more than 18 times per day.

The tech giant has acquired more than 10 startups since it was established and recently bought a drone maker and paid more than $110 million to acquire mobile search app Vurb.

 

TAGS

SnapchatSnap IncPlacedconsumer location analytics platformDavid Shim

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Sahara Group firm to pay Rs 1.43 crore to home buyer for de...
Companies

Sahara Group firm to pay Rs 1.43 crore to home buyer for de...

Adani Enterprises shares jump 7.5% on Aussie coal project k...
Companies

Adani Enterprises shares jump 7.5% on Aussie coal project k...

Telecom sector woes do not pose systemic threat to banks: F...
Companies

Telecom sector woes do not pose systemic threat to banks: F...

Azim Premji denies media report on sale of Wipro&#039;s stake – Read Premji full letter to employees
Companies

Azim Premji denies media report on sale of Wipro's sta...

Airtel receives CCI nod for merger with Telenor India
Companies

Airtel receives CCI nod for merger with Telenor India

Wipro Chief Azim Premji denies media report on sale of stake
Companies

Wipro Chief Azim Premji denies media report on sale of stak...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video