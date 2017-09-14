close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SoftBank's Vision Fund considers $500 million investment in ZhongAn IPO

The fund is likely to be a so-called cornerstone investor in ZhongAn`s up to $1.5 billion IPO.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 12:10

Hong Kong: SoftBank Vision Fund, the world`s largest private equity fund, is considering a $500 million investment in the Hong Kong initial public offering of ZhongAn Online Property and Casualty Insurance Co Ltd, China`s first internet-only insurer, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.

The fund is likely to be a so-called cornerstone investor in ZhongAn`s up to $1.5 billion IPO, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The IPO, the biggest by a financial technology company in the city, is expected to launch as early as Sept. 18.

SoftBank and ZhongAn declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Vision Fund, which has raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics, is backed by Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son`s SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T>, Saudi Arabia`s main sovereign wealth fund and companies including Apple Inc and Qualcomm.

TAGS

Softbank vision fundPrivate equity fundSoftbank investmentSoftBank Hong KongZhongAn

From Zee News

India&#039;s wholesale inflation rises to four-month high of 3.24% in August
Economy

India's wholesale inflation rises to four-month high o...

Amazon opens standalone Fashion Imaging Studio in India
Companies

Amazon opens standalone Fashion Imaging Studio in India

VW, China partners to recall 4.86 million vehicles over Takata air bags
Automobiles

VW, China partners to recall 4.86 million vehicles over Tak...

China investment growth slows to near 18-year low
International Business

China investment growth slows to near 18-year low

International Business

Billionaire founder fights back for control of Japan's...

Government seeks advisers for Air India disinvestment
Companies

Government seeks advisers for Air India disinvestment

Google&#039;s UPI-based mobile payment service “Tez” to be launched in India
Personal Finance

Google's UPI-based mobile payment service “Tez” to be...

Sensex rises 120 points; Nifty above 10,100-mark
Markets

Sensex rises 120 points; Nifty above 10,100-mark

Petrol, diesel price on 14th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 14th September 2017: Check out the...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video