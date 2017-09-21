close
S&P cuts China`s debt rating over `financial risks`

S&P, which downgraded China`s debt from AA- to A+, is the second major credit ratings agency to slash the Asian giant`s rating after Moody`s made the same decision in May.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 15:30
S&P Global Ratings downgraded China`s long-term sovereign credit rating by one notch on Thursday to A+ from AA-, citing increasing risks from the country`s rapid build-up of credit.

"The downgrade reflects our assessment that a prolonged period of strong credit growth has increased China`s economic and financial risks," S&P said in a statement, adding that the ratings outlook was stable.

S&P`s downgrade follows a similar demotion by Moody`s Investors Service in May and comes as the government grapples with the challenges of containing financial risks stemming from years of credit-fuelled stimulus spurred by the need to meet official growth targets.

It also comes less than a month ahead of a highly sensitive twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress which will see a key leadership reshuffle.

Concerns about China`s sustained strong credit growth appear to be increasing, even as first-half economic growth beat expectations.

China`s stock markets were already closed Thursday when the downgrade was published, and there was little reaction from the yuan.

S&P said that recent efforts by the government to reduce corporate leverage could stabilise financial risks in the medium-term.

"However, we foresee that credit growth in the next two to three years will remain at levels that will increase financial risks gradually," S&P said.
S&P also lowered China`s short-term rating to A-1 from A-1+.

 

