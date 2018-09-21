हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
S&P Global Ratings

S&P maintains China's A+/A-1 credit rating, stable outlook

The rating agency said that China will maintain its headline gross domestic product growth.

S&amp;P maintains China&#039;s A+/A-1 credit rating, stable outlook

S&P Global Ratings said on Friday it maintained its `A+/A-1` rating on the People`s Republic Of China, citing its view of the government`s reform agenda, growth prospects and strong external metrics.

The rating agency also affirmed its outlook at `stable` for the country, saying that China will maintain its headline gross domestic product growth and improved fiscal performance in the next three to four years.

