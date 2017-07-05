close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

State Bank of Pakistan says 3% currency drop to address external pressures, help economy

Pakistan`s central bank said on Wednesday a sudden 3 percent weakening of the rupee against the dollar would help the country`s external account and shore up economic growth.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 20:44
State Bank of Pakistan says 3% currency drop to address external pressures, help economy

Islamabad: Pakistan`s central bank said on Wednesday a sudden 3 percent weakening of the rupee against the dollar would help the country`s external account and shore up economic growth.

Analysts speculated the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had effectively devalued the currency after the rupee slipped to 108.00 against the dollar by Wednesday afternoon, its weakest level in years, after closing at 104.896 on Tuesday.

In a statement, the central bank said the economy had shown strong fundamentals for a while but "the deficit in the external account has been rising for some time".

"Accordingly, the exchange rate adjusted in the market and SBP is of the view that this depreciation in the exchange rate will address the emerging imbalance in the external account and strengthen the growth prospects of the country." 

TAGS

Rupee devaluationPakistan rupee dropState Bank of PakistandevaluationRupee

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

J&amp;K Assembly adopts GST resolution– Know reason behind delay!
Economy

J&K Assembly adopts GST resolution– Know reason behind...

Problem was not with idea of Aadhaar but its inadequacies: PM Modi in new book
Economy

Problem was not with idea of Aadhaar but its inadequacies:...

India, Israel launch 5-year tech fund to further biz ties
International Business

India, Israel launch 5-year tech fund to further biz ties

GST rollout smoother than anticipated: FM Jaitley
Economy

GST rollout smoother than anticipated: FM Jaitley

Vistara opens monsoon sale, offers tickets starting Rs 799
Companies

Vistara opens monsoon sale, offers tickets starting Rs 799

Rupee recovery fizzles out, down 4 paise at 64.78 vs USD
Markets

Rupee recovery fizzles out, down 4 paise at 64.78 vs USD

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video