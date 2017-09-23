Suresh Prabhu meets Korean biz leaders to enhance cooperation

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu held discussion with top Representatives of Korean industries in Seoul, and discussed ways to increase business cooperation, an official statement said on Saturday.

The commerce minister exchanged views on prospects for more business cooperation with executives of top South Korean companies, including Samsung, Kia motors, Hyundai Electric and Posco.

The minister was in Korea for Asia-Europe (ASEM) Economic Ministers meeting. He also participated in the third Joint Ministerial Review of the India-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The three-day visit of Prabhu ended on Friday.

"In a detailed exchange of views with these businesses, and the Federation of Korean Industries, issues and prospects for more business cooperation were discussed," the commerce ministry said in the statement.

Further, the minister held meeting with the Chairman of Korea's ruling Democratic Party ChooMi-ae.

"Calling India a shining star in the global economy, Ms Choo noted that the 'elephant was out performing the dragon'," the statement said.

Besides, he held bilateral meetings with Minister of State for Economy and Finance of France Benjamin Griveaux; State Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries of Norway Dilek Ayhan; State Secretary for Trade and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Susanne Hyldelund.

At the ASEM meeting, Prabhu reiterated India's commitment for promoting free and fair world trade.

He also emphasised on the challenges in ensuring free and fair trade.