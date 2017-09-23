close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Suresh Prabhu meets Korean biz leaders to enhance cooperation

The minister was in Korea for Asia-Europe (ASEM) Economic Ministers meeting. He also participated in the third Joint Ministerial Review of the India-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 16:00
Suresh Prabhu meets Korean biz leaders to enhance cooperation

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu held discussion with top Representatives of Korean industries in Seoul, and discussed ways to increase business cooperation, an official statement said on Saturday.

The commerce minister exchanged views on prospects for more business cooperation with executives of top South Korean companies, including Samsung, Kia motors, Hyundai Electric and Posco.

The minister was in Korea for Asia-Europe (ASEM) Economic Ministers meeting. He also participated in the third Joint Ministerial Review of the India-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The three-day visit of Prabhu ended on Friday.

"In a detailed exchange of views with these businesses, and the Federation of Korean Industries, issues and prospects for more business cooperation were discussed," the commerce ministry said in the statement.

Further, the minister held meeting with the Chairman of Korea's ruling Democratic Party ChooMi-ae.

"Calling India a shining star in the global economy, Ms Choo noted that the 'elephant was out performing the dragon'," the statement said.

Besides, he held bilateral meetings with Minister of State for Economy and Finance of France Benjamin Griveaux; State Secretary of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries of Norway Dilek Ayhan; State Secretary for Trade and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Susanne Hyldelund.

At the ASEM meeting, Prabhu reiterated India's commitment for promoting free and fair world trade.

He also emphasised on the challenges in ensuring free and fair trade.

TAGS

Suresh Prabhu Korean biz cooperationKorean IndustriesSuresh PrabhuASEM meetingCEPAIndia global economy

From Zee News

Gold prices drop by Rs 50 to Rs 30,800 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold prices drop by Rs 50 to Rs 30,800 per 10 grams

Need to fight economic challenges on multiple fronts: CEA
Economy

Need to fight economic challenges on multiple fronts: CEA

Delighted to take on challenge of economy: Arvind Subramanian
Economy

Delighted to take on challenge of economy: Arvind Subramani...

No plans to launch electric vehicles in India: Toyota
Automobiles

No plans to launch electric vehicles in India: Toyota

Moody&#039;s downgrades UK&#039;s rating on Brexit and growth fears
International Business

Moody's downgrades UK's rating on Brexit and grow...

Weekly Review: Sensex tumble 350 points; Nifty drops below 10,000-level
Markets

Weekly Review: Sensex tumble 350 points; Nifty drops below...

Arvind Subramanian to get extension as CEA for one year: Finance Minister
Economy

Arvind Subramanian to get extension as CEA for one year: Fi...

Etihad Airways launches &#039;fly now pay later&#039; scheme
International Business

Etihad Airways launches 'fly now pay later' schem...

Globalisation is here to stay, we proved sceptics wrong: Manmohan Singh
Economy

Globalisation is here to stay, we proved sceptics wrong: Ma...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video