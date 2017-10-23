Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Tokyo stocks open higher after Abe`s big election win

The key Nikkei 225, which on Friday posted a 14th straight day of gains to match a record set in 1961, added 1.15 percent, or 246.51 points, to 21,704.15 in early trade.

PTI| Last Updated: Oct 23, 2017, 06:48 AM IST
Tokyo`s benchmark stock index extended a record winning streak on Monday as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe`s landslide in a weekend snap election pushed the yen down and boosted exporters.

The broader TOPIX index was up 0.96 percent, or 16.70 points, at 1,747.34.

Tokyo stock indexShinzo AbeJapan electionNikkei 225
