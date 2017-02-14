Toshiba chairman Shigenori Shiga quits post over huge losses
AFP | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 14:24
Tokyo: Toshiba said on Tuesday its chairman Shigenori Shiga was stepping down from his post as the company warned it was set to book multi-billion-dollar losses in its US nuclear business.
Hours after delaying the release of its financial results, the company issued a forecast that said it was on track to report a net loss of 390 billion yen (USD 3.4 billion) in the current fiscal year to March, with losses in its atomic division topping 700 billion yen.
