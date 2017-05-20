close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Trump wants to end key Obamacare subsidies

US President Donald Trump has told advisers that he wants to end payments of key Obamacare subsidies, a media report said.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 18:04
Trump wants to end key Obamacare subsidies

Washington: US President Donald Trump has told advisers that he wants to end payments of key Obamacare subsidies, a media report said.

However, many senior administration officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, oppose the move because they worry it would backfire politically if people lose their insurance or see huge premium spikes and blame the White House, sources familiar with the issue told Politico news on Friday.

Trump has said that the bold move could force Congressional Democrats to the table to negotiate an Obamacare replacement.

Trump has previously expressed conflicting opinions on the issue.

The payments, estimated at $7 billion for this year, go to insurance companies to reduce deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs for low-income consumers - an estimated 7 million people in 2017.

In a statement, the administration said the White House has told Congress it will continue the payments through May but no commitment has been made beyond that.

"No final decisions have been made at this time, and all options are on the table," the statement added.
 

TAGS

Donald TrumpUS PresidentUS President Donald TrumpObamacareObamacare subsidiesUS Department of Health and Human ServicesCongressional Democrats

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

US regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai, Kia models
Automobiles

US regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 million...

Weekly Review: Rupee suffered major setback; plunges to fresh one-month low
Markets

Weekly Review: Rupee suffered major setback; plunges to fre...

GST to help improve India's exports: Sitharaman
Economy

GST to help improve India's exports: Sitharaman

Corporation Bank back in black, Q4 profit at Rs 160 crore
Companies

Corporation Bank back in black, Q4 profit at Rs 160 crore

19-coach Tejas Express with LED TV, tea/coffee vending machine all set to hit the tracks next week
Economy

19-coach Tejas Express with LED TV, tea/coffee vending mach...

Govt working on new industrial policy for North East: Nirmala
Economy

Govt working on new industrial policy for North East: Nirma...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video